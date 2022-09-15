Home Entertainment English

Amazon Alexa to soon allow advertisers to answer your queries

All answers go through Alexa's content moderation and quality checks before Alexa selects the most relevant answer to share with customers.

Published: 15th September 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon’s Alexa. (Photo | AP)

Amazon’s Alexa. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Amazon has launched a new Alexa-powered capability geared toward helping advertisers answer common customer questions.

The capability is called Customers ask Alexa, and it works when customers pose questions to Alexa, including queries related to a product's features or compatibilities, Alexa responds with helpful answers provided by brands from those product categories.

"Amazon recognizes brands as experts on their products. With this new capability, we have made it easier for brands to connect with customers to help answer common questions and better inform their purchase decisions," Rajiv Mehta, general manager of Alexa Shopping at Amazon, said in a blog post.

ALSO READ | Heard your late relative's voice? It could be Alexa's mimic

Brands registered with Amazon Brand Registry will see the new Customers ask Alexa feature in Seller Central, where they can easily discover and answer frequently asked customer questions using self-service tools.

All answers go through Alexa's content moderation and quality checks before Alexa selects the most relevant answer to share with customers.

The feature will be available in Seller Central for a select group of brands beginning October 2022 as an invite-only programme and will become available to all eligible brands in the US in 2023.

It will be available to shoppers via the Amazon search bar in late 2022, and via Echo devices in mid-2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Customers ask Alexa Amazon Alexa
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp