Barbara Hershey to star in Eugene The Marine

Hershey and Nolte previously collaborated in the television series Paradise Lost, with the two actors starring in prominent roles in the cast.

Published: 15th September 2022

By Express News Service

Hank Bedford’s Eugene The Marine has got a new member added to its cast. Academy Award-nominee Barbara Hershey is set to join the three-time Academy Award-nominee Nick Nolte, who plays the titular character.

The film reportedly revolves around Gene, a widower and a former marine, whose life begins to fall apart as his son pressures him to sell his home. Hershey is set to play Frances, a mysterious figure who meets Gene, which starts a new phase in his life.

Hershey and Nolte previously collaborated in the television series Paradise Lost, with the two actors starring in prominent roles in the cast. Alongside Eugene The Marine, it has also been reported that Nolte is also attached to appear in Poker Face, a mystery drama series created by Rian Johnson (Knives Out), set to debut on Peacock sometime later this year.

Other films that Nolte is part of include Rittenhouse Square, directed by Brandon Eric Kamin, and Blackout, directed by Sam Macaroni. The film is still in its early stages of production, so there is no release date for Eugene The Marine yet.

