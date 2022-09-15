Home Entertainment English

Netflix renews The Witcher for seasons 4 and 5

The Witcher is an adaptation of the epic fantasy novel series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

Published: 15th September 2022 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

'The Witcher' Henry Cavill first look released by Netflix.

Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' (Photo| Netflix, Instagram)

By Express News Service

Netflix has reportedly renewed The Witcher for seasons 4 and 5. Both the seasons are to be written and shot back to back, as confirmed by the series director Stephen Surjik. The cast and crew of The Witcher announced that they have wrapped up production for season 3 through social media posts. Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia in the show, announced the end of production with a heartfelt thank you note to his cast and crew.

The Witcher is an adaptation of the epic fantasy novel series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. With Henry Cavill in the lead, the series also has Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, MyAnna Buring, Anna Shaffer, and Eamon Farren in supporting roles. Season 3 of Witcher has added cast members Robbie Amell, Hugh Skinner, Meng’er Zhang, and Christelle Elwin in recurring roles.

Netflix had earlier worked on multiple seasons simultaneously with Vikings: Valhalla. The Witcher season 3 is expected to release sometime around April/May of 2023. Netflix is also currently working on a Witcher spin-off series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, starring Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, and Laurence O’Fuarain. The Witcher: Blood Origin, set a thousand years before the events of The Witcher, is expected to release in December 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix The Witcher Henry Cavill
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp