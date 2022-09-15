Netflix renews The Witcher for seasons 4 and 5

By Express News Service

Netflix has reportedly renewed The Witcher for seasons 4 and 5. Both the seasons are to be written and shot back to back, as confirmed by the series director Stephen Surjik. The cast and crew of The Witcher announced that they have wrapped up production for season 3 through social media posts. Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia in the show, announced the end of production with a heartfelt thank you note to his cast and crew.

The Witcher is an adaptation of the epic fantasy novel series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. With Henry Cavill in the lead, the series also has Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, MyAnna Buring, Anna Shaffer, and Eamon Farren in supporting roles. Season 3 of Witcher has added cast members Robbie Amell, Hugh Skinner, Meng’er Zhang, and Christelle Elwin in recurring roles.

Netflix had earlier worked on multiple seasons simultaneously with Vikings: Valhalla. The Witcher season 3 is expected to release sometime around April/May of 2023. Netflix is also currently working on a Witcher spin-off series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, starring Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, and Laurence O’Fuarain. The Witcher: Blood Origin, set a thousand years before the events of The Witcher, is expected to release in December 2022.

