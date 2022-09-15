Home Entertainment English

Zac Efron 'almost died' after shattering jaw, chin before surgery transformation

Rumours have been rife about Zac Efron's surgery transformation as some of the actor's fans have called him 'unrecognisable' after he unveiled his new face.

Published: 15th September 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Zac Efron (Photo | AFP)

Hollywood actor Zac Efron (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Zac Efron has revealed that he 'almost died' after shattering his jaw and smashing his chin before undergoing surgery to fix his facial structure.

'The High School Musical' star turned heads when he made his first red carpet appearance in three years on Tuesday as he stepped out for the premiere of his latest movie, 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever', reports mirror.co.uk.

The actor all smiled at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival - a week after responding to rumours he had undergone plastic surgery on his face.

Since making his red carpet return, rumours have been rife about Efron's surgery transformation as some of the actor's fans have called him 'unrecognisable' after he unveiled his new face.

Following the ongoing speculation about the work that Efron has had done on his appearance, the Hollywood hunk has attempted to set the record straight by revealing the truth behind his surgery rumours, explaining that he went under the knife to fix his facial structure after he 'almost died' when he shattered his jaw and smashed his chin in.

The actor lifted the lid on the cosmetic procedure rumours in an interview with Entertainment Tonight when he revealed that he had no idea people were speculating about his appearance until his mother informed him of the matter.

"My mom told me. I never really read the internet, so, I don't really care," Efron explained.

"It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we're good," he added.

He found himself in agony when he slipped on a pair of socks while running at his home causing him to smash his chin into a granite fountain. He lost consciousness and woke up with "his chin bone hanging off his face."

When Efron suffered severe injuries, the masseter muscles on the inside of his face and jaw then 'compensated' for his injury causing them to grow in size. This then resulted in his unrecognisable transformation, and why he looked so different at the time.

"The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big," Efron said.

Fans had first suspected that he had had work done after his jaw line appeared different in a cameo appearance in Bill Nye's 'Earth Day! The Musical' video.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zac Efron The High School Musical Toronto International Film Festival
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp