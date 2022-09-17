Home Entertainment English

Chrissy Teigen reveals she lost baby Jack in 'life-saving abortion'

"I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn't made sense of it that way," she shared.

Published: 17th September 2022

Model Chrissy Teigen (Photo | Chrissy Teigen @ Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Model Chrissy Teigen recently opened up about the demise of her child Jack.

She revealed that baby Jack died in a "life-saving abortion" and not a miscarriage as she previously shared, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Speaking at social impact agency Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit, Chrissy said, "Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention."

Chrissy, who shares daughter Luna and son Miles with crooner John Legend and is currently pregnant, noted she had tremendous medical care and a wonderful support system but only recently realized she had an abortion.

"Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion," the star said. "An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago," she added.

Chrissy said she came to the realization after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. She expressed to Legend that she felt sympathy toward people who have an abortion and the circumstances they had to go through and the emotional decision "they" had to make when Legend made her realize that she was in fact one of those people.

"I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn't made sense of it that way," she shared.

"I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn't, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion," Chrissy confessed.

