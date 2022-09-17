Country legend Willie Nelson reveals he was driven to brink of suicide in his late twenties

By Online Desk

Country legend Willie Nelson has revealed that in his late twenties he reached a "definite low point" and was driven to the brink of suicide after struggling to find success.

"Looking back over my life, my early days in Nashville were a definite low point. I'm not one to easily fall prey to depression, but depression had me in its grips," Willie wrote.

He added: "My get-up-and-go attitude was challenged. That's saying something because my get-up-and-go attitude is deep inside my DNA."

It was in his tribute to his late friend Paul English, that 'The On The Road Again' singer spoke candidly about his mental health struggles, reports Daily Mirror.

The country music icon, 89, first met Paul in 1955, but had no idea just how much the relationship would change his life. The two remained close friends up until Paul's death two years ago at the age of 87.

The singer has memorialised his pal with his new memoir 'Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship'.

The book, which is released on Tuesday, recounts the ways in which Paul supported Willie for more than six decades, according to Daily Mirror.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

