Following Cobra Kai's success, new 'Karate Kid' movie is in works

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Good news! the 'Karate Kid' franchise is expanding.

Sony Pictures has announced the return of the original 'Karate Kid' franchise" to the big screen by dating a new "Karate Kid" movie for June 7, 2024, Variety reported.

Launched in 1984, the series spawned three sequels, as well as a 2010 reboot starring Jaden Smith. The franchise garnered a lot of attention in recent times with 'Cobra Kai', the TV series which is currently streaming on Netflix and featuring original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka alongside younger actors.

A still from the Cobra Kai Season 5 trailer (Photo | YouTube)

More details related to the upcoming Karate Kid version are awaited.

Meanwhile, the studio also set a date for an untitled True Haunting film, said to be inspired by true events and directed by Gary Fleder. The Screen Gems horror film, about a couple moving into a haunted home, arrives on January 6, 2023, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Sony has also shifted release dates for several upcoming tentpoles. 'Madame Web,' a comic book movie set in the Spider-Man universe that stars Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, is moving from Oct. 6, 2023, to Feb. 16, 2024.

