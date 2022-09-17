Home Entertainment English

Rachel Zegler’s ‘Snow White’ slated for March 2024 release

Reports state that Snow White is similar to a fairy tale. The film is centred on a beautiful-orphaned princess who lives with her stepmother, the Wicked Queen.

Published: 17th September 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Rachel Zegler (Photo | Rachel Zegler, Instagram)

Actress Rachel Zegler (Photo | Rachel Zegler, Instagram)

By Express News Service

The upcoming Disney live-action film Snow White—filming has been wrapped—will release in March 2024.

Featuring West Side Story star Rachel Zegler in the titular role opposite Gal Gadot, this film also has Martin Klebba playing Grumpy and Andrew Burnap playing a character named Jonathan.

Directed by Marc Webb, Snow White’s screenplay is written by Erin Cressida Wilson and Greta Gerwig, who is also penning Barbie starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

Reports state that Snow White is similar to a fairy tale. The film is centred on a beautiful-orphaned princess who lives with her stepmother, the Wicked Queen. When Snow White becomes the fairest of all, the queen gets jealous.

When a prince falls in love with Snow White, the Queen orders her loyal huntsman to kill Snow White. Snow White then escapes into the wild, where she meets the dwarfs. Disney is said to make a feature that resonates with modern times.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disney live-action film Snow White Rachel Zegler Gal Gadot Marc Webb
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp