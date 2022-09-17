Rachel Zegler’s ‘Snow White’ slated for March 2024 release

By Express News Service

The upcoming Disney live-action film Snow White—filming has been wrapped—will release in March 2024.

Featuring West Side Story star Rachel Zegler in the titular role opposite Gal Gadot, this film also has Martin Klebba playing Grumpy and Andrew Burnap playing a character named Jonathan.

Directed by Marc Webb, Snow White’s screenplay is written by Erin Cressida Wilson and Greta Gerwig, who is also penning Barbie starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

Reports state that Snow White is similar to a fairy tale. The film is centred on a beautiful-orphaned princess who lives with her stepmother, the Wicked Queen. When Snow White becomes the fairest of all, the queen gets jealous.

When a prince falls in love with Snow White, the Queen orders her loyal huntsman to kill Snow White. Snow White then escapes into the wild, where she meets the dwarfs. Disney is said to make a feature that resonates with modern times.

