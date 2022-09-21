Oliver Parker's 'Ticket to Paradise' to release on Oct 6

By Express News Service

Ticket to Paradise, the romantic comedy starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, will hit theatres in India on October 6. Directed by Oliver Parker, the film also stars Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, Lucas Bravo, Billie Lourd in pivotal roles.

Ticket To Paradise revolves around a divorced couple, Georgia (Julia Roberts) and David (George Clooney) who team up and travel to Bali so as to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

George Clooney said, “Julia and I weren’t actively looking for a project to do together, but, of course, it was easy to say yes to a chance to work on another project with her. Ol Parker sent the script to both of us at the same time and said that he had written the parts for Julia and me. So, right after I read it, I called Julia and told her, ‘I’ll do it if you do it,’ and she said, ‘Well, I’ll do it if you will.’ And not long after that, we were heading to Australia.”

“George and I have always had a good chemistry as friends. We approach our work in similar ways as well,” said Julia Roberts.

