Home Entertainment English

Oliver Parker's 'Ticket to Paradise' to release on Oct 6

“George and I have always had a good chemistry as friends. We approach our work in similar ways as well,” said Julia Roberts.

Published: 21st September 2022 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Ticket to Paradise

Ticket to Paradise

By Express News Service

Ticket to Paradise, the romantic comedy starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, will hit theatres in India on October 6. Directed by Oliver Parker, the film also stars Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, Lucas Bravo, Billie Lourd in pivotal roles.  

Ticket To Paradise revolves around a divorced couple, Georgia (Julia Roberts) and David (George Clooney) who team up and travel to Bali so as to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

George Clooney said, “Julia and I weren’t actively looking for a project to do together, but, of course, it was easy to say yes to a chance to work on another project with her. Ol Parker  sent the script to both of us at the same time and said that he had written the parts for Julia and me. So, right after I read it, I called Julia and told her, ‘I’ll do it if you do it,’ and she said, ‘Well, I’ll do it if you will.’ And not long after that, we were heading to Australia.”

“George and I have always had a good chemistry as friends. We approach our work in similar ways as well,” said Julia Roberts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ticket to Paradise George Clooney Julia Roberts Oliver Parker
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp