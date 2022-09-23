Home Entertainment English

Trailer of Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin unveiled

The chilling first look trailer of M Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin is finally here.

Published: 23rd September 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 10:11 AM

Knock at the Cabin

A still from the trailer of the movie 'Knock at the Cabin'

By Express News Service

The chilling first look trailer of M Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin is finally here. The film tells the story of a young girl named Wen and her parents Eric and Andrew, who are vacationing at a remote cabin.

Things take a dark turn when they are hunted down by a group of what seems to be a cult. The film is an adaptation of Paul G Tremblay’s novel Cabin at the End of the World.

The film stars Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ben Aldridge, and Jonathan Groff. The home invasion film is currently scheduled to release on 3 February 2023.

M Night Shyamalan, known for horror/thriller classics like Signs, Split, and The Sixth Sense, reportedly wrote and direct the film. The filmmaker is also producing it under his production company Blinding Edge Pictures along with Universal Pictures. 

