Home Entertainment English

Harry Styles and other stars raising cash for WHO in Ukraine

The WHO said it has so far helped deliver 1,300 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine, including kits for blood transfusions, essential medicines, ambulances, oxygen, and surgical equipment.

Published: 24th September 2022 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Harry Styles (Photo | Instagram)

Harry Styles (Photo | Instagram)

By AFP

GENEVA: British music stars Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran, US basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and other celebrities will donate personal objects for a campaign launched on Saturday to support healthcare in Ukraine.

Seven months into Russia's war, the WHO Foundation -- an independent organisation that works to raise funds to support the UN health agency's work addressing global health crises -- launched the "Human Kind" e-store, where fans can try to win items donated by their favourite celebrities.

The funds raised will go towards supporting WHO's actions in war-ravaged Ukraine and neighbouring countries, the foundation said, adding that it aimed to raise USD 53.7 million.

Harry Styles has donated a signed vinyl, while Shaquille O'Neal, Ukrainian footballer Vitaliy Mykolenko and other sports legends have donated signed shirts and jerseys.

Wladimir Klitschko, a former heavyweight boxing champion and brother of Kyiv's mayor, has donated a boxing glove.

The star-studded line-up also includes British singer Ellie Goulding and American artist Shepard Fairey.

A combination of pictures made available on September 23, 2022 in Geneva shows clockwise: a signed vinyl by British singer and actor Harry Styles, a signed glove by Ukrainian former boxing world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, a signed print by US street artist Obey aka Sherpard Fairey and a signed jersey by US basket legend Shaquille O'Neal. (Photo | AFP)

British pop legend Annie Lennox, who donated a pair of iconic sunglasses, said images from Ukraine, including of women giving birth in basements, were "profoundly shocking."

"I encourage everyone to do what they can to support the people of Ukraine through this crisis," she said in the foundation's statement, insisting that "healthcare is a human right that all deserve access to."

Raffle tickets for the items cost between £5-10 ($5.40-10.90) on the humankind.who.foundation website from September 24 to October 24, with winners set to be drawn on October 31, the foundation said.

"Seven months into this tragic war, people are ever more in need of urgent medical care across the country," foundation chief Anil Soni said in the statement.

"We must address the immediate and long-term health needs of those affected."

Since Moscow invaded its western neighbour on February 24, the WHO has verified 550 attacks on healthcare in Ukraine. More than 5,900 civilians have died, and more than 8,600 have been injured, while over 12 million Ukrainian refugees are currently in Europe as a result of the war, the WHO said.

Meanwhile, some 17.7 million people -- over a third of Ukraine's population -- need humanitarian assistance.

The WHO said it has so far helped deliver 1,300 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Ukraine, including kits for blood transfusions, essential medicines, ambulances, oxygen, and surgical equipment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Geneva Switzerland Harry Styles Ed Sheeran Shaquille O'Neal Ukraine RUSSIA Ukraine - Russia war WHO Anil Soni
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp