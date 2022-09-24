Home Entertainment English

Rhea Seehorn to star in Vince Gilligan’s upcoming series

Rhea  Seehorn, who was last seen in Vince Gilligan’s Better Call Saul will reunite with Gilligan again for the AppleTV+ series.

Rhea  Seehorn, who was last seen in Vince Gilligan’s Better Call Saul will reunite with Gilligan again for the AppleTV+ series. Rhea Seehorn won a nomination at the 2022 Emmy for her performance as the attorney Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul. She will reportedly play the lead in the as-of-yetuntitled series.

Apple has bought the series and is currently developing two seasons, reports suggest that the series would be a grounded, genre drama. Credited as a writer and showrunner, Gilligan will also executive produce the show under his production company High Bridge Productions.

Following the overwhelmingly positive ratings for Gilligan’s last two projects Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, there was high demand for his next project, which started a bidding war between streaming giants and studios. The bids for the project have reportedly soared up to $15 million until Apple stepped in to buy the series for their streaming plat form. Details regarding the rest of the cast and release plans are yet to emerge

