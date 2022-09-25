Home Entertainment English

Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth performs extreme stunts in action-packed BTS video

Published: 25th September 2022 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth in his upcoming film 'Extraction 2'. (Photo | YouTube)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, on Sunday, unveiled the first look and also shared some BTS videos of the extreme action sequences of his upcoming film 'Extraction 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Chris shared a video which he captioned, "We're landing helicopters on moving trains WE ARE BACK for Extraction 2 - where the on-camera stunt-work is just as mind-blowing as the behind-the-scenes effort it takes to shoot it! #RakeLives #TUDUM."

In the BTS video, the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor could be seen performing hard action sequences along with other star casts of the film.

Soon after the 'Thor' actor shared the glimpse of 'Extraction 2' fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"omg this looks so bloody good!!! Ahhh I can't wait!!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Very Excited to see this movie!!"

Helmed by Sam Hargrave, the film will premiere exclusively on Netflix. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Released in 2020, 'Extraction' was a big hit. It featured black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) travelling to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug lord. At the end of the film, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) took a bullet to the neck while protecting the child. The climax made fans wonder if Tyler Rake survived.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was also a part of the first instalment of the film. Upon its release, the film was viewed on Netflix by an estimated 90 million households.

Chris Hemsworth will reteam with director Sam Hargrave for 'Extraction 2' which is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo via their AGBO banner, from a script by 'Avengers: Endgame' filmmaker Joe Russo, who also penned the first instalment of the film.

