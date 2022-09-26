Post Malone, experiencing 'stabbing pain', postpones show

By PTI

BOSTON: Post Malone went to the hospital again after experiencing what he described on social media as difficulty breathing and stabbing pain, forcing him to postpone a scheduled show in Boston.

It was the second time in about a week that he went to the hospital on Saturday.

He was treated for bruised ribs after falling into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Centre in St Louis last weekend.

"On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o'clock PM, and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body," he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I'm having a very difficult time breathing and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move."

He pledged to reschedule the show.

"I love y'all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I'm going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I'll see you soon," wrote the singer, whose real name is Austin Richard Post.

The venue, TD Garden, said in a tweet that the show was postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances" and tickets for Saturday's show would be honoured for a rescheduled date.

Malone is scheduled to perform in Cleveland on Tuesday.

BOSTON: Post Malone went to the hospital again after experiencing what he described on social media as difficulty breathing and stabbing pain, forcing him to postpone a scheduled show in Boston. It was the second time in about a week that he went to the hospital on Saturday. He was treated for bruised ribs after falling into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Centre in St Louis last weekend. "On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o'clock PM, and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body," he wrote on Twitter on Saturday. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I'm having a very difficult time breathing and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move." He pledged to reschedule the show. "I love y'all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I'm going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I'll see you soon," wrote the singer, whose real name is Austin Richard Post. The venue, TD Garden, said in a tweet that the show was postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances" and tickets for Saturday's show would be honoured for a rescheduled date. Malone is scheduled to perform in Cleveland on Tuesday.