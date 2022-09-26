Home Entertainment English

Prateek Kuhad announces India leg of his 'The Way That Lovers Do' world tour

The performance will be held across 15 Indian cities over two months and is in support of the musician's third studio album 'The Way That Lovers Do.'

Published: 26th September 2022 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 04:16 PM

Indie singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad

Indie singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Singer Prateek Kuhad will be performing in various cities in the country as part of his 'The Way That Lovers Do' world tour.

The performance will be held across 15 Indian cities over two months and is in support of the musician's third studio album 'The Way That Lovers Do,' a press release stated.

As part of the world tour, Kuhad recently headlined a 20-city trek in the US in June and will next be touring in the UK and Europe in October 2022.

The India leg will start from Mumbai on October 29 and conclude on December 18th in Goa.

Kuhad will be performing in cities like Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Indore, and Bengaluru.

"I'm super excited to be touring my homeland after a considerable pause. This tour is of special significance to me and I'm looking forward to re-connecting with all my beautiful fans across the region," the 32-year-old singer-songwriter said in a statement.

The India leg will be produced and presented by BookMyShow in association with talent management agency Big Bad Wolf along with TribeVibe.

The tour follows the release of Kuhad's 11-track studio album 'The Way That Lovers Do' in May 2022.

