Home Entertainment English

Release date announced for Ryan Reynolds-Will Ferrell musical 'Spirited'

Apple TV+ has announced a release date for the upcoming film titled Spirited, starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer.

Published: 26th September 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Spirited_poster

Poster of the upcoming musical drama, 'Spirited.' (Photo | Twitter/VancityReynolds)

By Express News Service

Apple TV+ has announced a release date for the upcoming film titled Spirited, starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer. The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on November 11 before getting a worldwide release through the streaming platform on November 18.

The film will clash with big theatrical releases like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans. The musical will be a retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic novel A Christmas Carol. Reynolds plays Ebeneezer Scrooge while Ferrell plays the Ghost of Christmas present.

Sean Anders, known for directing films like Daddy’s Home and Instant Family, is helming the project. The adaptation will be based on a screenplay written by John Morris along with the director. The cast list also includes Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, and Jen Tullock in supporting roles. Reynolds and Ferrell are producing the film with director Anders, and writer Morris, along with George Dewey, Jessica Elbaum, and David Kopla.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apple TV+ Spirited Ryan Reynolds
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp