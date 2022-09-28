Comedian Hannah Gadsby signs multi-title deal with Netflix

By Express News Service

Emmy and Peabody Award winning comedian Hannah Gadsby has signed a multi-title deal with Netflix, the streaming platform announced.

The new deal also includes the three-hour long special, which will premiere in 2023. In addition to this, Hannah will host and produced a multi-comic special that will feature six new and gender-diverse comedians.

In a quote as per Variety report, Hannah said, “In an effort to further open a door that I had to fight to get through myself, I will curate and host a line-up show on Netflix featuring six new, gender-diverse comedians.

In a notoriously transphobic industry, I am looking to broaden the scope of opportunities for genderqueer performers from around the globe, as well as expand the diversity of offerings to audiences on one of comedy’s biggest platforms. Coupled with a mentorship initiative for these up-and-coming comics, the program aims to foster the professional development of a demographic that is still struggling to have their voices heard.”

Hannah previously did live comedy performance Nanette which won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for Variety Special in 2018 and did another comedy performance Douglas which was nominated for Emmy.

