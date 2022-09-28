Home Entertainment English

Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine for 'Deadpool 3'  

In a video uploaded on his social media platforms, Reynolds revealed that the "Deadpool 3" will hit the theatres in 2024.

Published: 28th September 2022 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Hugh Jackman

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman (File photo| AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday announced Hollywood star Hugh Jackman's return as fan-favourite Wolverine in the third film in the franchise.

In a video uploaded on his social media platforms, Reynolds revealed that the "Deadpool 3" will hit the theatres in 2024.

"Hey everyone, we're extremely sad to have missed D23, but we've been working very hard on the next 'Deadpool' film for a good long while now," Reynolds says in the video referring to the Disney D23 Expo that happened earlier this month.

"I've had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every 'Deadpool' needs to stand out and stand apart," he adds.

Reynolds says they "did have one idea" to make the film different from the previous two parts as he asks Jackman, who is walking in the background, "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time? Yeah, sure, Ryan," Jackman replies.

The video ends with Deadpool logo getting sliced up by Wolverine's claws.

"Deadpool 3" will be directed by Shawn Levy, who recently collaborated with Reynolds on 'Free Guy' and 'The Adam Project'.

This film marks the anti-hero's entry in Marvel Cinematic Universe, result of 20th Century Fox's merger with Disney.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers of the first two 'Deadpool' films, have also penned the third installment.

Jackman, who played Wolverine on screen for 17 years, bid adieu to the character with the 2016 movie 'Logan', directed by James Mangold. Wolverine dies at the end of the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deadpool Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman Wolverine
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp