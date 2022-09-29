Prime Video sets December premiere for 'Jack Ryan' season 3 

Home Entertainment English

Jack Ryan S3

Poster of Tom Clancy's 'Jack Ryan' season 3. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The third season of "Jack Ryan," headlined by John Krasinski, will premiere on Prime Video on December 21.

The streamer shared the release date of the new installment of the political action thriller series, which follows the titular dashing CIA agent based on Tom Clancy's novels, on Wednesday.

"All eight episodes of the global hit will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide," a press release issued by the streaming service stated.

The upcoming season will see Jack Ryan, played by "The Office" star Krasinski, on the run and in a race against time.

"Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold.

Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict," read the official synopsis of the show.

In addition to Krasinski, also returning for the third season are Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November. Nina Hoss (Alena Kovac) and Betty Gabriel (Elizabeth Wright) are joining the cast as new series regulars.

"Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television.

Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, Krasinski, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller, and Michael Bay are the executive producers for this series.

Additionally, Clancy and Skydance Television's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost executive produce the third season, along with Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse. In May, it was confirmed the series would end after four seasons.

