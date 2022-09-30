Nominations for International Emmy 2022 announced

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced its nominees for the 2022 International Emmy Awards on Friday.

"Sex Education," "Help" and "Lupin" are among the shows nominated for an International Emmy Award, Variety reported. 23 countries are represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees.

"When you look at the geographic spread, diversity and quality of our Nominees, it becomes obvious that great television knows no borders and is emerging around the world," said International Academy president and CEO Bruce Paisner.

"We look forward to recognizing these outstanding programs and performances on our global stage with the International Emmy."

In the performance categories, the best actor nominations go to Sverrir Gudnason for A Royal Secret, Scoot McNairy for Narcos: Mexico, Irving Welsh's Crime's Dougray Scott and Lee Sun-Kyun for Dr. Brain.

Coming to best actress, the nominees are Celine Buckens for Showtrial, Leticia Colin in Where My Heart Is, Reyka's Kim Engelbrecht and Lou de Laage for The Mad Women's Ball.

The 2022 International Emmy Awards will be presented on November 21 in New York City.

Here's the full nomination list:

Best Performance by an Actor

Sverrir Gudnason in "En Kunglig Affar" ["A Royal Secret"]SVTStellanova Film / SVT / Film i Vast / Stockholm Film FundSweden

Scoot McNairy in "Narcos: Mexico"Netflix / GaumontMexico

Dougray Scott in "Irvine Welsh's Crime"Cineflix Media Inc. / Buccaneer Media / Off Grid Film & TVUnited Kingdom

Lee Sun-Kyun in "Dr. Brain"Bound Entertainment / Kakao Entertainment / Studioplex / Dark Circle Pictures / AppleSouth Korea

Best Performance by an Actress

Celine Buckens in "Showtrial"World ProductionsUnited Kingdom

Leticia Colin in "Onde Esta Meu Coracao" ["Where My Heart Is"]GloboplayBrazil

Kim Engelbrecht in "Reyka"tpf london / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa / Fremantle / HeromotivesSouth Africa

Lou de Laage in "Le Bal des Folles" ["The Mad Women's Ball"]Legende Films / AmazonFrance

Comedy

"Bunker" ["Bunker"]HBO Latin America / WarnerMedia Latin America / DopamineMexico

"Dreaming Whilst Black"Big Deal FilmsUnited Kingdom

"On The Verge"The Film TV / Canal+ Creation OriginaleFrance

"Sex Education"Netflix / Eleven FilmUnited Kingdom

Documentary

"Enfants De Daech, Les Damnes De La Guerre" ["Iraq's Lost Generation"]Cineteve / France Televisions / LCP / RTS / DR / NRK / SVT / Region Ile-de-France / CNC / PROCIREP - ANGOAFrance

"Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance"NHKJapan

"O Caso Evandro" ["The Evandro Case: A Devilish Plot"]Globoplay / Glaz EntretenimentoBrazil

"The Return: Life After ISIS"Sky / Alba Sotorra Productions / MetFilmUnited Kingdom

Drama Series

"Lupin"Netflix / Gaumont TelevisionFrance

"Narcos: Mexico"Netflix / GaumontMexico

"Reyka"tpf london / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa / Fremantle / HeromotivesSouth Africa

"Vigil"World ProductionsUnited Kingdom

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

"2021 Latin American Music Awards"NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises / Somos Productions, LLCUnited States

"Buscando A Frida"Telemundo Global Studios / ArgosUnited States

"La Suerte De Loli"Telemundo Global StudiosUnited States

"Malverde, El Santo Patron"Telemundo Global Studios / Equipment and Film Design (EFD)United States

Short-Form Series

"Espiritu Pionero" ["Pioneer Spirit"]TV Publica ArgentinaArgentina

"Fly on the Wall"Al Jazeera DigitalQatar

"Nissene i bingen" ["Santas in the Hay"]Seefood TVNorway

"Rurangi"Autonomouse / The Yellow AffairNew Zealand

TV Movie/Mini-Series

"Help"The Forge / All3Media InternationalUnited Kingdom

"Il est elle" ["(S)he"]Newen Connect / And So On FilmsFrance

"Isabel, La Historia Intima De La Escritora Isabel Allende" ["Isabel, The Intimate Story Of Isabel Allende"]Megamedia ChileChile

"On The Job"Reality MM Studios / Globe Studios / HBO / Warner MediaPhilippines

