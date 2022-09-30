Home Entertainment English

Trevor Noah leaving 'The Daily Show'; recalls how Indians showered love on him

During a taping of the Comedy Central satirical news program, Noah, on Thursday, announced that he is leaving the show.

Published: 30th September 2022 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Trevor Noah

Comedian Trevor Noah.(File Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will leave the satirical news program after seven years, he said Thursday, giving no timetable for his exit.

"My time is up," the 38-year-old said in a video on the show's Twitter account.

The South African comedian said he missed travelling after being grounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road," he said. "I realized there's another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring."

The show rose to prominence under former host Jon Stewart, who hosted the show for 16 years before leaving in 2015. It came as a surprise to many when relatively unknown Noah was announced as Stewart's replacement.

There have been no indications of who will take over from Noah.

"With no timetable for his departure, we're working together on next steps," said Paramount Global cable network, which owns the Comedy Central show, in a statement to US media.

Noah detailed his upbringing in apartheid-era South Africa as the son of a black South African mother and a white Swiss-German father in "Born a Crime, his 2016 best-selling memoir.

"I've loved hosting this show, it's been one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys," Noah said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trevor Noah The Daily Show
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp