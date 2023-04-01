Newcomer Maia Kealoha to play lead role in Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' film

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Disney has cast newcomer Maia Kealoha in the lead role for its upcoming live-action "Lilo & Stitch" film.

Dean Fleischer Camp will helm the project, which is a remake of the cult 2002 animated movie of the same title.

Also starring Zach Galifianakis, the film is intended to be a major release on the streaming service Disney+, according to the entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter.

The project has been penned by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, from a previous draft by Mike Van Waes.

Newcomer Maia Kealoha has been cast in Disney’s live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch.’ pic.twitter.com/N6LNc6YcWn — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 31, 2023

Set in Hawaii, the story tells of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction.

With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bond over a shared sense of family and win the day.

The movie will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich for Rideback.

Ryan Halprin will executive produce for the company.

LOS ANGELES: Disney has cast newcomer Maia Kealoha in the lead role for its upcoming live-action "Lilo & Stitch" film. Dean Fleischer Camp will helm the project, which is a remake of the cult 2002 animated movie of the same title. Also starring Zach Galifianakis, the film is intended to be a major release on the streaming service Disney+, according to the entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The project has been penned by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, from a previous draft by Mike Van Waes. Newcomer Maia Kealoha has been cast in Disney’s live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch.’ pic.twitter.com/N6LNc6YcWn — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 31, 2023 Set in Hawaii, the story tells of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction. With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bond over a shared sense of family and win the day. The movie will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich for Rideback. Ryan Halprin will executive produce for the company.