Newcomer Maia Kealoha to play lead role in Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' film

Published: 01st April 2023 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the cult Disney 2002 animated movie, 'Lilo & Stitch'. (Photo | IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Disney has cast newcomer Maia Kealoha in the lead role for its upcoming live-action "Lilo & Stitch" film.

Dean Fleischer Camp will helm the project, which is a remake of the cult 2002 animated movie of the same title.

Also starring Zach Galifianakis, the film is intended to be a major release on the streaming service Disney+, according to the entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter.

The project has been penned by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, from a previous draft by Mike Van Waes.

Set in Hawaii, the story tells of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction.

With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bond over a shared sense of family and win the day.

The movie will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich for Rideback.

Ryan Halprin will executive produce for the company.

