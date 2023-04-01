Newcomer Maia Kealoha to play lead role in Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' film

LOS ANGELES: Disney has cast newcomer Maia Kealoha in the lead role for its upcoming live-action "Lilo & Stitch" film.
Dean Fleischer Camp will helm the project, which is a remake of the cult 2002 animated movie of the same title.
Also starring Zach Galifianakis, the film is intended to be a major release on the streaming service Disney+, according to the entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter.
The project has been penned by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, from a previous draft by Mike Van Waes.
Newcomer Maia Kealoha has been cast in Disney’s live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch.’ pic.twitter.com/N6LNc6YcWn— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 31, 2023
Set in Hawaii, the story tells of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction.
With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bond over a shared sense of family and win the day.
The movie will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich for Rideback.
Ryan Halprin will executive produce for the company.