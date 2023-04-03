Home Entertainment English

Selena Gomez steals the show at BFF Taylor Swift's Eras tour

The two have since shared several milestones together, with Gomez recently calling Swift her "only [real] friend in the industry."

Published: 03rd April 2023 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez, left, and Taylor Swift arrive at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Selena Gomez had a blast at bff Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Arlington, Texas.

Selena attended the musical gala with her younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey.

Several images and videos from the event went viral in which the sisters are seen singing and dancing.

Gomez also took to Instagram and showered love on her bestie.

"Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always," she wrote.

One clip showed Gomez seemingly getting emotional while she smiled and applauded in cadence with the thousands of other fans who showed up to support Swift.

Gomez appeared to get emotional while applauding her friend.

Swift and Gomez have been best friends ever since they met in 2008 while Gomez was dating Nick Jonas and Swift was seeing his brother Joe Jonas, Page Six reported.

The two have since shared several milestones together, with Gomez recently calling Swift her "only [real] friend in the industry."

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong," Gomez said in a November 2022 interview with Rolling Stone.

Gomez even came to Swift's defense after a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber gagging upon hearing Swift's name during a public appearance went viral. "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," she commented in February.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taylor Swift Selena Gomez
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp