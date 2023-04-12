Season 2 of 'House of the Dragon' goes on floors

By Express News Service

Season 2 of the much-celebrated HBO series House of the Dragon has commenced shooting. While announcing the news, the makers shared a photo of the Iron Thrones in the Great Hall of the Red Keep with a caption that read, "It's time to return to King's Landing. Season 2 of House of the Dragon is now in production."

House of the Dragon, which is the prequel to the hit series Game of Thrones, follows the events two centuries before the original. The ten episodes of the prequel's first season depicted how the House of Targaryen fell into a bitter and brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons — presaging the beginning of the end of the ruling family of Westeros.

Earlier this month, it was reported that House of the Dragon's upcoming second season would have eight episodes, two less than the first, hinting at HBO's plan for a third season.

The series, created by authors George RR Martin and Ryan J Condal, based on Martin's novel Fire & Blood, stars an ensemble cast including Paddy Considine, Emmy D'Arcy Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke and Fabien Frankel.

House of the Dragon has Ryan Condal as the co-runner of the series. The series won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Television Series at the 79th Golden Globes.

Season 2 of the series aims a release in July 2024.

