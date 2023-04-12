Home Entertainment English

Season 2 of 'House of the Dragon' goes on floors

Earlier this month, it was reported that House of the Dragon's upcoming second season would have eight episodes, two less than the first, hinting at HBO's plan for a third season. 

Published: 12th April 2023 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of the English TV series 'House of the Dragon'. (Photo | Twitter/House of the Dragon)

Poster of the English TV series 'House of the Dragon'. (Photo | House of the Dragon Twitter)

By Express News Service

Season 2 of the much-celebrated HBO series House of the Dragon has commenced shooting. While announcing the news, the makers shared a photo of the Iron Thrones in the Great Hall of the Red Keep with a caption that read, "It's time to return to King's Landing. Season 2 of House of the Dragon is now in production."

House of the Dragon, which is the prequel to the hit series Game of Thrones, follows the events two centuries before the original. The ten episodes of the prequel's first season depicted how the House of Targaryen fell into a bitter and brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons — presaging the beginning of the end of the ruling family of Westeros.

Earlier this month, it was reported that House of the Dragon's upcoming second season would have eight episodes, two less than the first, hinting at HBO's plan for a third season. 

The series, created by authors George RR Martin and Ryan J Condal, based on Martin's novel Fire & Blood, stars an ensemble cast including Paddy Considine, Emmy D'Arcy Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke and Fabien Frankel.

House of the Dragon has Ryan Condal as the co-runner of the series. The series won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Television Series at the 79th Golden Globes. 

Season 2 of the series aims a release in July 2024.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
House of the Dragon Season 2 HBO series
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp