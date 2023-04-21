Home Entertainment English

Disney’s 'Elemental' set to premiere at Cannes

The trailer shows Ember, a quick-witted and fiery woman who’s always stayed close to home in Firetown.

By Express News Service

Along with titles like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Strange Way of Life, Disney’s Elemental is all set to make its international premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. It will make its world premiere at the event’s closing on May 27.

Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.

The trailer of Elemental showcases each element, air, earth, water and fire. The elements cordially live in the Element city by the rule, “Elements can not mix”.

The trailer shows Ember, a quick-witted and fiery woman who’s always stayed close to home in Firetown. Ember happens to meet Wade, and he encourages her to venture out of her comfort zone and explore Element City.

Elemental features an ensemble voice cast including Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, Ronnie del Carmen as Ember’s soon-to-be-retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember’s love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade’s stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale.

