New monsterverse feature titled 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'

The upcoming film will be directed by Adam Wingard, who also directed the 2021 film Godzilla vs Kong.

Published: 21st April 2023

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Poster of the movie 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'

By Express News Service

Legendary Entertainment just dropped a new trailer for the upcoming film in its Monsterverse franchise. The title for the new Godzilla-King Kong crossover is titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The teaser visuals also introduced us to a terrifying new Titan in silhouette. The new apex predator, which resembles the figure of a giant orangutan is seen sitting regally on top of a throne while the skull of Godzilla and Kong are amongst the skeletons of his other vanquished foes.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is currently scheduled to release on March 15, 2024. The upcoming film will be directed by Adam Wingard, who also directed the 2021 film Godzilla vs Kong. Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, and Rachel House are confirmed to join the franchise with the upcoming film while Rebecca Hall, Bryan Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle are confirmed to reprise their roles from the 2021 film.

Other Titans from the franchise, including Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah, are expected to make an appearance in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

