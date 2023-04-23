Scarlett Johansson has no plans to return to Marvel

By Express News Service

Scarlett Johansson, who first appeared as Black Widow in Iron Man 2 (2010) before moving on to star in The Avengers films and Black Widow in 2021, has stated that she has no plans to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.

Speaking at The Goop Podcast to Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett said, "Yeah, it was awesome. It was like the best time ever. I mean, doing Avengers was so much fun. I was 26 years old, I was single, and it was fun! You know, I didn't have any responsibility to anybody but to just enjoy yourself."



Further, she said, "And then every couple of years, we would go back, and do it again, and all be in different places in our lives. Like, somebody would have a kid or be getting married, or divorced, or remarried, or whatever. And it was like, I don't know, an adult summer camp thing. And it was cool. It was really, really some of the best experiences."

Lastly, she confirmed, "I'm done. Yes, I'm done. The chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also, coming back and playing a character again and again like that, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience."

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Scarlett Johansson, who first appeared as Black Widow in Iron Man 2 (2010) before moving on to star in The Avengers films and Black Widow in 2021, has stated that she has no plans to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future. Speaking at The Goop Podcast to Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett said, "Yeah, it was awesome. It was like the best time ever. I mean, doing Avengers was so much fun. I was 26 years old, I was single, and it was fun! You know, I didn't have any responsibility to anybody but to just enjoy yourself." Further, she said, "And then every couple of years, we would go back, and do it again, and all be in different places in our lives. Like, somebody would have a kid or be getting married, or divorced, or remarried, or whatever. And it was like, I don't know, an adult summer camp thing. And it was cool. It was really, really some of the best experiences." Lastly, she confirmed, "I'm done. Yes, I'm done. The chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also, coming back and playing a character again and again like that, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)