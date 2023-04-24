'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S2 to release this summer

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

On Monday, Amazon Prime Video took to their official Twitter handle to announce that the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will premiere on the streamer in Summer 2023.

The makers are yet to reveal an exact premiere date for the series. The series is an adaptation of Jenny Han's young adult novel by the same name.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama exploring a love triangle involving a girl and two brothers. Set over the course of a Summer, the series is also a coming-of-age story.

The show consists of an ensemble cast starring Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Alfredo Narciso.

The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on June 17, 2022. The series was renewed for a second season even before the release of the first.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

On Monday, Amazon Prime Video took to their official Twitter handle to announce that the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will premiere on the streamer in Summer 2023. The makers are yet to reveal an exact premiere date for the series. The series is an adaptation of Jenny Han's young adult novel by the same name. The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama exploring a love triangle involving a girl and two brothers. Set over the course of a Summer, the series is also a coming-of-age story.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The show consists of an ensemble cast starring Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Alfredo Narciso. The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on June 17, 2022. The series was renewed for a second season even before the release of the first. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)