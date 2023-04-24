Home Entertainment English

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S2 to release this summer

The series is an adaptation of Jenny Han's young adult novel by the same name. Set over the course of a Summer, it is also a coming-of-age story.

Published: 24th April 2023 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' starring Lola Tung.

A still from the trailer of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' starring Lola Tung. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

On Monday, Amazon Prime Video took to their official Twitter handle to announce that the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty will premiere on the streamer in Summer 2023.

The makers are yet to reveal an exact premiere date for the series. The series is an adaptation of Jenny Han's young adult novel by the same name.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama exploring a love triangle involving a girl and two brothers. Set over the course of a Summer, the series is also a coming-of-age story.

The show consists of an ensemble cast starring Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Alfredo Narciso.

The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on June 17, 2022. The series was renewed for a second season even before the release of the first. 

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Summer I Turned Pretty Amazon Prime Video Season 2
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp