Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling board To Kill a Tiger as executive producers

Indian American actors Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel have come on board the upcoming doc To Kill a Tiger, as executive producers. The collaboration comes ahead of the film's scheduled release on October 20.

The upcoming doc feature is helmed by Nisha Pahuja, who has previously directed The World Before Her (2012). The documentary, which dealt with the tension between modern and traditional beliefs and values in India, was screened at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and earned three Canadian Screen Awards.

The official synopsis of the upcoming documentary feature, To Kill a Tiger reads, "Ranjit, a farmer in India, takes on the fight of his life when he demands justice for his 13-year-old daughter, the victim of a brutal gang rape. His decision to support his daughter is virtually unheard of, and his journey unprecedented.”

Notice Pictures is producing To Kill a Tiger along with the National Film Board of Canada. Along with Patel and Kaling, Andy Cohen, Anita Lee, Atul Gawande, Andrew Dragoumis, Samarth Sahni, Deepa Mehta, and Shivani Rawat are also executive producing.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Kaling said in an official statement, "I feel so lucky to be part of this remarkable film by the gifted filmmaker, Nisha Pahuja. The story is heart-wrenching but triumphant and stays with you long after you’ve seen it. To Kill a Tiger shows you not only the power of a father’s love but the strength of a young woman who faced the unimaginable, and chose to fight."

Further, Patel adds, “I had a visceral reaction whilst watching Nisha Pahuja’s tender and powerful story of a father’s love, and his determination to support his teenage daughter’s quest for justice. A David and Goliath story to the highest extent, To Kill a Tiger is not only a rallying cry to dismantle the patriarchal system but also an inspiring anthem about the unwavering courage, resilience, and undeniable power of women. In my opinion, this film is one of the most important in modern Indian history.”

With an initial theatrical release on October 20 at Film Forum in New York, To Kill a Tiger will continue to expand to major cities.

