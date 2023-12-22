Home Entertainment English

Trailer of Kate Winslet’s HBO series 'The Regime' out

Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry Goodman, Stanley Townsend, Louie Mynett, Rory Keenan, Karl Markovics, and Pippa Haywood are in prominent roles.

Published: 22nd December 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 09:44 AM

Kate Winslet in 'The Regime'

By Express News Service

The first trailer of The Regime, the upcoming limited series, was released by HBO recently. The show will premiere on March 3, 2024.

The limited series stars Kate Winslet in the lead role and will portray the role of Madame Chancellor of the modern-day European regime. It will follow her rule, especially the times when her reign begins to crumble.

The trailer shows Kate as the Chancellor, and a woman with power, who is determined to show what she and her reign is. Nevertheless, as she tries to navigate her enemies and selects some to keep her surrounded, an evident drama is impending in her life.

The Regime went on floors in February 2023 and also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Andrea Riseborough, Hugh Grant, Guillaume Gallienne, and Martha Plimpton. 

Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry Goodman, Stanley Townsend, Louie Mynett, Rory Keenan, Karl Markovics, and Pippa Haywood are in prominent roles.

Will Tracy, who worked in The Menu and Succession, will be serving as writer, show runner and executive producer. It is directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs.

