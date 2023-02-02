Home Entertainment English

Beyonce announces first solo tour in six years, to perform in Europe and North America

Beyonce's last full tour was the "Formation" tour in 2016, which unusually featured no guest appearances until the final show, at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium

Published: 02nd February 2023 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Beyonce

Pop queen Beyonce (File photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Pop queen Beyonce has announced a 2023 world tour on Instagram, following the release of her multiple-Grammy-nominated 2022 album, "Renaissance," reported Variety.

The singer has also released the dates and cities on her official website on Wednesday. Beginning on May 10 in Stockholm, and continuing in Europe through June before coming to North America, the Renaissance World Tour will run for at least 40 dates, according to the dates posted on the website.

According to 'Variety', the announcement's timing, which comes just days before the Grammy Awards on Sunday, sparks speculation that the singer may perform or at least appear on the show. Beyonce is leading the Grammy nominations with nine nods, all related to "Renaissance." Sources tell Variety, that her husband Jay-Z will perform with DJ Khaled on the show, most likely their nominated song "God Did."

Beyonce's last full tour was the "Formation" tour in 2016, which unusually featured no guest appearances until the final show, at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, where she brought out Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z, reported The New York Times.

Beyonce performed her first full concert in four years on Jan 21 at the new Atlantis Royal Resort in Dubai. It was an elaborate and highly theatrical performance -- for which sources say she was paid whopping 24 million dollars.

Beyonce has faced numerous controversies since the release of "Renaissance," and outrage over the obscene phrase used in the song. Following the protest, Beyonce removed the words from her song.

queenThe lyric was criticized as ableist and offensive on social media. It even inspired an essay published in The Guardian in which writer Hannah Diviney wrote, "Beyonce's commitment to storytelling musically and visually is unparalleled, as is her power to have the world paying attention to the narratives, struggles and nuanced lived experience of being a Black woman... But that doesn't excuse her use of ableist language."

In addition to Beyonce's shows, this year will see blockbuster tours from artists including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Metallica, Morgan Wallen and Madonna, reported the New York Times.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Beyonce world tour 2023 Pop music
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp