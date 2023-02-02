James Gunn unveils plans for the new DC universe

Prashanth Vallavan By

The co-CEO of the DC Studios James Gunn has announced his plans for the new DC universe. The director, along with producer Peter Safran, were recently brought on board by Warner Bros to restructure their DC-related content. The first part of Gunn and Safran’s plans for DC’s future, titled Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, has finally been unveiled.

Projects outside of DC’s upcoming mainstream cinematic universe like Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Todd Phillips’ Joker, and the animated series Teen Titans Go! will come under the label of DC Elseworlds from now on. The upcoming film, The Flash, scheduled to release on June 16, will reset the current DC storyline and usher in a new universe, The new DC universe slate for live-action films and series is as follows:

James Gunn is currently writing a Superman film titled Superman: Legacy, scheduled for a theatrical release on July 11 2025. The film will focus on Superman struggling to come to terms with his Kryptonian origins while also trying to maintain his life on Earth.

A series titled Paradise Lost will focus on events that take place on Wonder Woman’s island Themyscira. Gunn describes the island as DC’s version of Westeros. Viola Davis’ version of Amanda Waller, the tough-as-nails director of Suicide Squad, is also getting a solo series. A film based on the lesser-known DC superhero ensemble group The Authority is also in development. Billed as a subversive take on superheroes, The Authority will focus on the super-powered team who will go to any lengths to fix the issues that they think are crippling the Earth. The characters will interact with all the primary DC characters.

A Green Lantern series titled Lanterns is also in development. The series will focus on the green lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan as they defend the Earth against cosmic forces. Gunn describes the series as, “True Detective with space cops.”

The mainstream DC universe Batman will be introduced through a live-action film titled Batman:The Brave and the Bold. Based on Grant Morrison’s comic book series of the same name, the film will focus on the relationship between Bruce Wayne and his son Damian Wayne. Damian is a child assassin who later becomes Robin and is someoneBatman struggles to keep in line.

The film will go on to build the Bat family. A Booster Gold series is also in the works. Gunn describes the series as a superhero story on imposter syndrome. The filmmaker describes his planned Supergirl film as an epic sci-fi adventure. Titled, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the film revolves around Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El. A dark, horror film based on the origins of the superhero Swamp Thing has also been announced. According to the filmmaker, the film will be tonally different from other DC films and will explore the darker corners of the DC Universe while also being connected to other DC stories.

