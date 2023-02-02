Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Aniston's Manish Malhotra lehenga in 'Murder Mystery 2' took 3 months to get ready 

According to Malhotra's team, renowned Hollywood costume designer Debra Mcguire picked the ivory-coloured chikankari lehenga as it was a beach wedding scene.

A scene from the trailer of the upcoming Netflix movie, 'Murder Mystery 2' starring Jennifer Aniston in a Manish Malhotra lehenga along with in Adam Sandler.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston's upcoming film "Murder Mystery 2" has a unique India connection: the "Friends" actor has worn an ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga for an Indian wedding sequence in the Netflix movie.

The streaming platform shared the trailer of the movie on Twitter on Monday night in which Aniston is seen taking part in the ceremony as a bridesmaid.

The attire, which took approximately three months to create, includes "graduating rectangular motifs, intricately embroidered floral blouse with pearl droplets and a handmade back tassle".

Directed by Jeremy Garelick, "Murder Mystery 2" takes place four years after Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Aniston) solved their first murder mystery.

The two are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island.

"Trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin - making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect," the plotline reads.

The film also stars Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani and Dany Boon.

James Vanderbilt has penned the movie.

Vanderbilt is also producing it along with Sandler, Aniston, Tripp Vinson, James D. Stern, A J Dix and Allen Covert.

Joseph Vecsey, Judit Maull, and Jonathan Loughran serve as co-producers.

"Murder Mystery 2" will start streaming on Netflix from March 31.

