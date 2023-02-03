Home Entertainment English

'The Umbrella Academy' begins filming for final season

The series is based on a comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Ba

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

The Umbrella Academy has begun filming for its fourth and final season. The series' showrunner Steve Blackman took to Instagram to announce the news with a photo. This final season of the series will only have 6 episodes as opposed to the previous seasons which have had 10 episodes. 

The series is based on a comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Ba. The Umbrella Academy, which premiered in 2019, starts with 43 unconnected women showing no signs of pregnancy and still giving birth on the same day. Billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves adopts seven of those children, in hopes to turn the children into superheroes. With rather disastrous results, they end up becoming destructive for the world. 

The ensemble cast of the series includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver, Robert Sheehan, Justin H Min, Colm Feore, and Ritu Arya. Both Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá are executive producers of the series. The exact release date for the final season of The Umbrella Academy has not yet been revealed.

