Ellie Bamber to portray Kate Moss in Moss & Freud

By Express News Service

Ellie Bamber, who was last seen in Willow and The Serpent, is set to portray the role of supermodel Kate Moss in the upcoming biopic Moss & Freud. The biopic is written and directed by Oscar-winner James Lucas who won the live-action short film Oscar for The Phone Call.

In Moss and Freud, James Lucas is set to portray the period in 2002 when Moss, at the peak of her fame (also fully pregnant) chose to sit nude for famed British artist Lucian Freud. It was a decision that deeply impacted the two and the painting eventually sold in 2005 for almost $5 million.

Murder of the Orient Express star and Oscar-nominee Derek Jacobi will be playing Freud in the film. Kate Moss will executive produce with the support of the Lucian Freud Archive. The story opens up to Freud's mysterious past and Moss' life as a globally recognised supermodel.

Moss & Freud is set around Freud's Holland Park Studio and London in the heady days of early 2000s Britain. Ellie Bamber recently completed filming Amazon's LGBTQ+ romance Red, White and Royal Blue, and the much-anticipated Barbie.

