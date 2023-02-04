Home Entertainment English

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Romola Garai to headline gothic horror feature Virtue  

Actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Romola Garai will be heading the gothic horror film Virtue. Directed by Joanna Coates, the film is written by Sam Hoare.

Actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Romola Garai will be heading the gothic horror film Virtue. Directed by Joanna Coates, the film is written by Sam Hoare. Joanna Coates has won the Michael Powell award for best British feature at the Edinburgh Film Festival for her film Hide & Seek.

Virtue, set in the 1350s, will feature Nikolaj as Sir Peter, a heroic knight who returns after years abroad at war, back home with his teenage son and his companions. They come back only to find their homeland ravaged by plague, and ruled by social unrest superstition and fear.

Sir Peter vows to rescue Fraya, played by Romola, the latest villager to vanish into the haunted forest that the locals are terrified of. He embarks on this quest to re-establish his name and authority in the eyes of his people. Exec producers include HanWay Films, James Brown and Matthew James Wilkinson.

