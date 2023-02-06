Benedict Cumberbatch's Netflix series Eric rounds out the main cast 

By Express News Service

The Netflix limited series Eric starring Benedict Cumberbatch has filled out its main cast. Cumberbatch will now be joined by Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler, Clarke Peters, Ivan Morris Howe, Phoebe Nicholls, David Denman, Bamar Kane, Adepero Odyue, Alexis Molnar, and Roberta Colindrez.

According to the official synopsis reported by Variety, the series is set in 1980s' New York. The story follows the search of a father when his nine-year-old son disappears one morning on the way to school. And he couldn't able to cope with the loss of his son.

To cope with the sorrow, the father finds solace in his son's drawing of a monster puppet. Cumberbatch plays the father character named Vincent. Abi Morgan created the series and serves as executive producer. Cumberbatch will executive produce in addition to starring among four others.



