Home Entertainment English

Cardi B wears Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta's creation at Grammys red carpet

Gupta, known for his experimental sculpted designs, took to his official Instagram account to share photographs of Cardi B posing for the shutterbugs at the 2023 Grammys.

Published: 06th February 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Cardi B

American rapper Cardi B at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: American rapper Cardi B rocked the 65th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet in a stunning custom-made gown crafted by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.

Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, better known by her stage name Cardi B, appeared at the pre-awards event on Sunday evening in a royal blue cutout sculptural 3D dress with a headgear over one eye and a trail.

Gupta, known for his experimental sculpted designs, took to his official Instagram account to share photographs of Cardi B posing for the shutterbugs at the 2023 Grammys.

"@iamcardib in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture at Grammys 2023. Thank you for this electrifying moment Kolin Carter and Hema Bose," the Delhi-based designer captioned his post.

"True Blue, baby I love you," wrote Cardi B as she shared her pictures dressed in Gupta's ensemble piece.

Last year, Gupta dressed rapper Meghan Thee Stallion for the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cardi B 65th Annual Grammy Awards Gaurav Gupta
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp