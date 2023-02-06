Check out the key winners of the 2023 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES: Here is a list of winners in key categories for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Beyonce led the field with a total of nine nominations and scooped up four awards, making her the winningest artist in Grammys history.
Harry Styles won the Album of the Year award, while Lizzo, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile and Bonnie Raitt also took home golden statuettes.
Album of the Year: "Harry's House," Harry Styles
Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance of a song: "About Damn Time," Lizzo
Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting: "Just Like That" -- Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Best New Artist: Samara Joy
Best Dance / Electronic Music Album: "Renaissance," Beyonce
Best Dance / Electronic Recording: "Break My Soul," Beyonce
Best Pop Vocal Album: "Harry's House," Harry Styles
Best Rap Album: "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar
Best Rock Album: "Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne
Best Pop Solo Performance: "Easy on Me," Adele
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Unholy," Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Americana Album: "In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlile
Best Country Album: "A Beautiful Time," Willie Nelson
Best Music Video: "All Too Well (The Short Film)," Taylor Swift
Best Global Music Album: "Sakura," Masa Takumi
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: "Assassin's Creed Ragnarok: Dawn of Ragnarok," Stephanie Economou
Artists with Most Wins
Beyonce - 4
Bonnie Raitt - 3
Kendrick Lamar - 3
Brandi Carlile - 3