Home Entertainment English

Check out the key winners of the 2023 Grammy Awards

Beyonce led the field with a total of nine nominations and scooped up four awards, making her the winningest artist in Grammys history.

Published: 06th February 2023 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

2023 Grammy Awards

Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for 'Renaissance' at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Here is a list of winners in key categories for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Beyonce led the field with a total of nine nominations and scooped up four awards, making her the winningest artist in Grammys history.

Harry Styles won the Album of the Year award, while Lizzo, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile and Bonnie Raitt also took home golden statuettes.

Album of the Year: "Harry's House," Harry Styles

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance of a song: "About Damn Time," Lizzo

Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting: "Just Like That" -- Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist: Samara Joy

Best Dance / Electronic Music Album: "Renaissance," Beyonce

Best Dance / Electronic Recording: "Break My Soul," Beyonce

Best Pop Vocal Album: "Harry's House," Harry Styles

Best Rap Album: "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar

Best Rock Album: "Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne

Best Pop Solo Performance: "Easy on Me," Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Unholy," Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Americana Album: "In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlile

Best Country Album: "A Beautiful Time," Willie Nelson

Best Music Video: "All Too Well (The Short Film)," Taylor Swift

Best Global Music Album: "Sakura," Masa Takumi

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: "Assassin's Creed Ragnarok: Dawn of Ragnarok," Stephanie Economou

Artists with Most Wins

Beyonce - 4

Bonnie Raitt - 3

Kendrick Lamar - 3

Brandi Carlile - 3

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Beyonce Harry Styles grammy awards Grammys 2023
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp