'Yellowjackets' cast wraps season 2 filming 

By Express News Service

The cast of Yellowjackets has wrapped up filming for the second season of the series that is set in the 90s timeline. Samantha Hanratty, the actor who plays young Misty Quigly in the series, took to Instagram with a photo to share the news.

“Last day on the set of season 2! Extremely grateful to the incredible crew of @yellowjackets so much hard work went into this season and I can’t wait for you all to see it! Buzz buzz buzz baby,” she shared alongside a photo with a snowy background. (sic)

Samantha Hanratty @ Instagram

It is to be noted that the cast and crew completed the filming amidst intense and harsh weather conditions of extreme cold.

Yellowjackets is about a team of high school girl soccer players who become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The cast includes Christina Ricci, Lynskey, Tawny Cypress and Juliette Lewis. Season 2 of the drama will include Elijah Wood, Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell, along with Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves.

