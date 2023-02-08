Ayo Edebiri joins the cast of Abbott Elementary  

By Express News Service

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri has joined the second season of Abbott Elementary in a recurring role. She will be playing the role of Ayesha, Janine’s sister, and will be introduced in this week’s Valentine’s Day episode.

Ayo has received a Critics Choice nomination for Best Supporting Role in a Comedy Series, for her stint in The Bear. She has also worked as a writer on a number of Television series such as Dickinson, What We Do In The Shadows and Big Mouth.

She recently joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Thunderbolts. While her presence on the big screen has been limited, Thunderbolts will mark her first major role in a big production.

Abbott Elementary follows a group of teachers and their Principal as they strive to give their students the best education they can being an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. Offering a humourous insight into very real issues, the series follows a mockumentary style.

Abbott Elementary was created and written by Brunson.

