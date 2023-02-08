Home Entertainment English

Ayo Edebiri joins the cast of Abbott Elementary  

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri has joined the second season of Abbott Elementary in a recurring role.

Published: 08th February 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri has joined the second season of Abbott Elementary in a recurring role. She will be playing the role of Ayesha, Janine’s sister, and will be introduced in this week’s Valentine’s Day episode. 

Ayo has received a Critics Choice nomination for Best Supporting Role in a Comedy Series, for her stint in The Bear. She has also worked as a writer on a number of Television series such as Dickinson, What We Do In The Shadows and Big Mouth.

She recently joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Thunderbolts. While her presence on the big screen has been limited, Thunderbolts will mark her first major role in a big production. 

Abbott Elementary follows a group of teachers and their Principal as they strive to give their students the best education they can being an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. Offering a humourous insight into very real issues, the series follows a mockumentary style. 

Abbott Elementary was created and written by Brunson. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayo Edebiri Abbott Elementary  
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp