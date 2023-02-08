Matthew McConaughey might replace Kevin Costner in Yellowstone

By Express News Service

Actor Kevin Costner may not be part of the Paramount series Yellowstone, Variety reported. It is speculated that Costner could potentially exit the series in which he has played John Dutton since its launch in 2018.

Kevin Costner

It is because of Costner’s shooting schedule. The actor is said to be available for fewer days as the show has progressed. Sources also said that discussions are underway for a new expansion of the Yellowstone franchise that would feature several characters from the mothership show, with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star.

However, a Paramount Network spokesperson said in a statement (quoted by Variety) that they have no news to report. “Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan. We are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Meanwhile, representatives for Costner and McConaughey did not immediately respond to requests from Variety for comment.

