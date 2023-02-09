Home Entertainment English

'Frozen 3' announced at Disney

Toy Story 5 and a sequel for Zootopia are also in the works at the company. 

Published: 09th February 2023

A still from Frozen 2 which was released back in 2019.

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

Frozen 3 is officially in the works at Disney, CEO Bob Iger confirmed on Wednesday. The announcement was made during Disney's Q1 earnings call, as the company looks to capitalise on some of its highest-grossing properties going forward. Toy Story 5 and a sequel for Zootopia are also in the works at the company. 

Frozen 2, which was released back in 2019, grossed more when compared to Toy Story 4 and Zootopia, scoring USD 1.45 billion at the worldwide box office. When the entire Frozen franchise is taken into consideration, the worth becomes USD 2.73 billion worldwide. 

Frozen also received awards alike. The original Frozen (2013) scored Best Animated feature at the 2014 Academy Awards as well as an award for its song Let It GoFrozen 2 earned a nomination for Best Original Song for Into The Unknown. The films featured Kirsten Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Josh Gad as the snowman Olaf and Jonathan Groff as Kristoff.

