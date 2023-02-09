Trailer of Eva Green-Vincent Cassel thriller 'Liaison' out  

By Express News Service

Liaison, the upcoming thriller series, will make its global debut with the first episode on Apple TV+ on February 24, 2023. Ahead of the release, the makers released the trailer recently.

Following the first episode, one new episode will be out each Friday through March 31, 2023. Starring Vincent Cassel (Black Swan, Westworld) and Eva Green (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children), the first french and English-language series comprise six episodes. It is billed as a high-stakes thriller that explores how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future.

