Helena Bonham Carter reunites with Jessica Hobbs for 'The Offing'

Helena Bonham Carter and Emmy Award-winning director Jessica Hobbs will be reunited for The Offing. The two have previously worked together in Netflix’s The Crown. Directed by the latter, The Offing is based on a novel of the same name.

Written by Benjamin Myers, The Offing (2019 novel) revolves around the unlikely friendship that strikes up between Robert, a teenage boy, and Dulcie, a Bohemian loner, in a post-World War II northern England.

Together, Dulcie teaches Robert to open up his life to new experiences and Robert helps her to re-enter the world she shut herself off from. While Helena will be playing Dulcie, the casting for Robert has yet to be announced.

Best known for films like Fight Club, The King’s Speech, and the Harry Porter franchise, Helena is a two-time Academy Award-nominated actor. She also received two Emmy nominations for her role as Princess Margaret in The Crown.

Jessica is currently directing The Palace with Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant, an upcoming HBO drama. She has directed episodes of other acclaimed series like Broadchurch and The Slap and won an Emmy for her directing work on The Crown.

Amy Roberts will be adapting the screenplay for The Offing. Charlotte Walls and Emily Barttelot have signed on to produce the adaptation for Catalyst Global Media with Bonham Carter serving as an executive producer.

