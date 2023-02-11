Keke Palmer, Sacha Baron to star in 'Super Toys'

Home Entertainment English

Actors Keke Palmer and Sacha Baron Cohen are set to headline an upcoming feature film titled Super Toys, as per a report by Deadline.

The upcoming film will be set against the backdrop of the 70s and the actors will be featured as a married couple who are toy sales representatives. Super Toys will revolve around these two central characters and their deadly mission to save themselves, their marriage and their 12-year-old live wire daughter while being on road in Middle America.

Super Toys will be helmed by David O Russell, who will also pen the screenplay. It will be backed by Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment and Matthew Budman of Dreamcrew Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Keke was last seen in Jordan Peele’s Nope where she portrayed the role of Emerald Haywood. She is also developing a series for HBO Max titled Unfriendly Black Hotties. On the other hand, Sacha’s most recent work includes as a voice actor for Pixar’s Luca. It is also speculated that the actor will appear in Marvel’s Ironheart.

