Morgan Freeman to play antagonist in 'Gunner'

Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman will be part of Luke Hemsworth’s upcoming action thriller film Gunner. He is set to play the wicked kingpin in the film against Hemsworth, who plays the protagonist.

Billed as an action thriller, the story follows Gunner, who stands against a drug cartel after his two sons are kidnapped on a fishing trip by the son of the gang’s kingpin Kendrick Ryker (Freeman). Ryker is a prisoner and he runs his organization successfully until he is faced with Gunner. Meanwhile, Hemsworth plays an ex-Special Ops operative. It is directed by Dimitri Logothetis.

According to Collider, speaking of Freeman’s casting, Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier said, “Working again with such an incomparable talent like Morgan Freeman is fantastic, and we’re thrilled to team up with him for a second time in such a different and exciting role.” Gunner will go on floors this spring in Alabama.

