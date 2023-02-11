Home Entertainment English

Morgan Freeman to play antagonist in 'Gunner'

Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman will be part of Luke Hemsworth’s upcoming action thriller film Gunner.

Published: 11th February 2023 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Morgan Freeman

Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman

By Express News Service

Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman will be part of Luke Hemsworth’s upcoming action thriller film Gunner. He is set to play the wicked kingpin in the film against Hemsworth, who plays the protagonist.

Billed as an action thriller, the story follows Gunner, who stands against a drug cartel after his two sons are kidnapped on a fishing trip by the son of the gang’s kingpin Kendrick Ryker (Freeman). Ryker is a prisoner and he runs his organization successfully until he is faced with Gunner. Meanwhile, Hemsworth plays an ex-Special Ops operative. It is directed by Dimitri Logothetis.

According to Collider, speaking of Freeman’s casting, Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier said, “Working again with such an incomparable talent like Morgan Freeman is fantastic, and we’re thrilled to team up with him for a second time in such a different and exciting role.” Gunner will go on floors this spring in Alabama.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Morgan Freeman Luke Hemsworth Gunner
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp