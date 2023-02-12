Home Entertainment English

Chris Martin declares Rihanna "the best singer of all time" ahead of her Super Bowl halftime performance

Published: 12th February 2023 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Singer-songwriter Chris Martin of the British rock band Coldplay has declared Rihanna 'the best singer of all time.' (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter Chris Martin of the British rock band Coldplay has declared Rihanna "the best singer of all time" ahead of her hotly anticipated Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

According to Page Six, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, "You have to be an idiot not to recognize that she's the best singer of all time," Martin said of Rihanna in an interview with Zane Lowe.

"I don't know Rihanna very well... I'm mainly just a fan, and we have performed with her a few times and it is rarer and rarer for her to just sing, which is what makes it even more special, and in a strange way, it shows that she really, really wants to do it," Martin confessed.

Back in 2011, Coldplay collaborated with Rihanna on their fifth studio album 'Mylo Xyloto'. The track, titled 'Princess of China', proved to be an instant hit and was followed by a music video as well as some live performances, reported Page Six.

"No one can make Rihanna do anything at this point," Martin added, noting that she's "the best singer" in his opinion.

Coldplay performed at the annual big game in 2015. When asked about his expectations for Rihanna's halftime show, Martin said Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, will wow him no matter what.

"So it's hard for me, I'm very biased because I'm such a big Rihanna fan... I mean, I think she could just walk out in sweatpants and sing, and that would be just great," he told Lowe, as per Page Six.

