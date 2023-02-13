Disney releases a montage to celebrate 100 years of the studio

Home Entertainment English

To commemorate the 100 years of the studio, the company released a montage of their past films.

By Aswin Devan
Express News Service

The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary on October 16, 2023. To commemorate the 100 years of the studio, the company released a montage of their past films. The montage commercial debuted 
during Super Bowl, later the company shared it on their social media handles. 

The memorable commercial titled Disney100 is meant to honour all the fans and creators that have helped with the company's success through the decades. The montage comprises some of Disney's greatest hits, including scenes from animated and live-action projects throughout the years.

It also includes places and memorable moments with fans along with a collection of inspiring words from Walt Disney, calling on the shared memories and nostalgia that have given Disney a special place in the hearts of audiences across the globe. with a voice-over that says, "From the young to the young at heart, you helped make this dream come true," the montage ends. 

Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney founded the Walt Disney Company on October 16, 1923. On marking the montage debut, the company's CEO, Robert A. Iger, said, "As we commemorate our historic 100th anniversary, it is remarkable to look back at Walt Disney's legacy and his passionate pursuit of excellence that continues to propel the company forward today.

We are incredibly grateful to the generations of people all over the world for being such a special part of our history and for inviting our stories and characters into their lives over the past century."

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

