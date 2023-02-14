'Criminal Minds' season 2 to go on floors in April

By Express News Service

The second season of Criminal Minds, one of the most watched series on CBS, will go on floors in April, actor Paget Brewster, one of the cast members confirmed on social media recently. The renewal of the second season came shortly after the first season garnered huge viewership.

“Guys, we are coming back so fast it’ll make your head spin. Because of you! We start shooting in 2 months, thank you, thank you, thank you!!” tweeted Paget. Criminal Mind: Evolution is a follow-up to the show Criminal Mind. The show revolved around FBI Behaviour Analysis Unit which solves crimes by narrating case stories for a week.

Created by Jeff Davis in 2005, the show revolves around how the unit tries to break down cases involving unknown perpetrators of crimes. Other parts of the cast include Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, AJ Cook, and Aisha Tyler. The show is backed by ABC Signature and CBS Studios and Erica Messer is the showrunner, writer and one of the executive producers. Criminal Minds will run for ten episodes.

The second season of Criminal Minds, one of the most watched series on CBS, will go on floors in April, actor Paget Brewster, one of the cast members confirmed on social media recently. The renewal of the second season came shortly after the first season garnered huge viewership. “Guys, we are coming back so fast it’ll make your head spin. Because of you! We start shooting in 2 months, thank you, thank you, thank you!!” tweeted Paget. Criminal Mind: Evolution is a follow-up to the show Criminal Mind. The show revolved around FBI Behaviour Analysis Unit which solves crimes by narrating case stories for a week. Created by Jeff Davis in 2005, the show revolves around how the unit tries to break down cases involving unknown perpetrators of crimes. Other parts of the cast include Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, AJ Cook, and Aisha Tyler. The show is backed by ABC Signature and CBS Studios and Erica Messer is the showrunner, writer and one of the executive producers. Criminal Minds will run for ten episodes.